It wasn't all business for our Mayor and Mayoress, as they enjoyed the entertainment provided by Granny Turismo.

Chesterfield In Bloom: 12 pictures from ‘our blooming brilliant town’

Chesterfield hosted a special flower-themed market to celebrate its entry into the East Midlands In Bloom competition.
By James Salt
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:06 BST

Chesterfield bloomed with life as it competed in the highly anticipated competition. A delightful array of local florists, independent makers, crafters, charities, and food vendors converged on the market, creating a vibrant atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. Alongside the bustling market, street performers including Granny Turismo and renowned saxophonist Paul Smith graced the streets, providing a day of delightful entertainment.

Councillor Jonathan Davies, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Chesterfield Borough Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, "East Midlands In Bloom is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our community and thank the volunteers who spend their spare time helping make sure our parks and green spaces look fantastic."

He further added, "We're hosting this market to try and bring the whole town together behind our entry, and there will be lots of great stalls and activities that everyone can enjoy."

For the last 16 years, Chesterfield has consistently participated in the East Midlands In Bloom competition, demonstrating its commitment to preserving and enhancing its natural beauty. Last year marked a remarkable achievement for the town as it clinched the top prize in the Small City Category, inspiring great hope for a repeat success this year.

Councillor Davies, reflecting on last year's triumph, stated, "It was incredible to take the top accolade last year, and I hope that we can repeat our success this year. I'm looking forward to meeting the judges and helping to show them around our blooming brilliant town."

While Chesterfield eagerly awaits the judgement of the prestigious East Midlands In Bloom competition, take a look at these pictures of the day.

Chesterfield has once again entered into the East Midlands In Bloom competition.

1. Chesterfield In Bloom

Chesterfield has once again entered into the East Midlands In Bloom competition. Photo: NICK RHODES

Even when the sun isn't out, the spectacular flowers brighten up the town centre.

2. Colourful Chesterfield

Even when the sun isn't out, the spectacular flowers brighten up the town centre. Photo: NICK RHODES

On Friday the market hosted a range of local florists, crafters and food vendors as part of the entry into the East Midlands In Bloom competition.

3. Chesterfield Market

On Friday the market hosted a range of local florists, crafters and food vendors as part of the entry into the East Midlands In Bloom competition. Photo: NICK RHODES

Last year Chesterfield took the top prize in the Small City Category.

4. Chesterfield Market

Last year Chesterfield took the top prize in the Small City Category. Photo: NICK RHODES

