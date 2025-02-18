It's hard to believe 25 years have now passed since we welcomed in the new millennium.

The year kicked off with in style with parties in pubs and nightclubs – and closed with festive celebrations in the town centre, with lights switched on by former soap stars.

The town was also hit by significant flooding in November.

The 2000 flooding was a national event with many incidents across the county and causing widespread disruption to road and rail transport. Chesterfield was particularly affected with approximately 26 residential properties evacuated and 15 flooded. The River Derwent and Beeley brook overtopped and roads in Chesterfield were closed.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Chesterfield in year 2000

Angels UK Model agency launch party at Aruba bar, Corporation Street, Chesterfield. Left to right, Roberto Conte, owner Michelle Smith, Simone Markham and owner Jamie Smith.

Vicar Lane in 2000

Susan Austin left and Cath Pearce at lingerie shop Bumps and Boobs,The Pavements,Chesterfield, November 24th 2000.