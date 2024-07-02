Chesterfield in 2000: 21 incredible photos of life in 2000, 24 years ago - including town centre bar, former shops and flooding

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
Today, we’re looking at Chesterfield as it was in 2000 – to see just how much has changed since then.

It's hard to believe 24 years have now passed since we welcomed in the new millennium.

The year kicked off with in style with parties in pubs and nightclubs – and closed with festive celebrations in the town centre, with lights switched on by former soap stars.

The town was also hit by significant flooding in November.

The 2000 flooding was a national event with many incidents across the county and causing widespread disruption to road and rail transport. Chesterfield was particularly affected with approximately 26 residential properties evacuated and 15 flooded. The River Derwent and Beeley brook overtopped and roads in Chesterfield were closed.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Chesterfield in year 2000 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Angels UK Model agency launch party at Aruba bar, Corporation Street, Chesterfield. Left to right, Roberto Conte, owner Michelle Smith, Simone Markham and owner Jamie Smith.

1. Angels UK Model agency launch party

Angels UK Model agency launch party at Aruba bar, Corporation Street, Chesterfield. Left to right, Roberto Conte, owner Michelle Smith, Simone Markham and owner Jamie Smith.Photo: Andrew Partridge

Burger King, Burlington Street, Chesterfield, 2000

2. Burlington Street

Burger King, Burlington Street, Chesterfield, 2000Photo: John Stanley

Vicar Lane in 2000

3. Vicar Lane

Vicar Lane in 2000Photo: John Stanley

Susan Austin left and Cath Pearce at lingerie shop Bumps and Boobs,The Pavements,Chesterfield, November 24th 2000.

4. Bumps and Boobs

Susan Austin left and Cath Pearce at lingerie shop Bumps and Boobs,The Pavements,Chesterfield, November 24th 2000.Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

