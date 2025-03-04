Chesterfield hotel's extension plan wins the go-ahead

A hotel in Chesterfield will be extended to provide extra bedrooms after its operator was granted planning consent.

Premier Inn Hotel at Tapton Lock will have an additional 21 bedrooms in the proposed three-storey building, taking the total number of bedrooms to 109. The extension will be erected at the southern elevation of the existing hotel building and will necessitate the removal of three trees and seven parking spaces.

The application for full planning permission, which was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council, was submitted by Whitbread PLC which is experiencing considerable demand for additional accommodation at the hotel.