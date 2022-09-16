Chesterfield homes plan refused after petition by residents

Two three-bedroom houses with a parking site had been proposed for Boythorpe Avenue.

The plans included two dwellings – single storey at the front and two storeys to the rear and parking at the front with space for two cars.

Concerns has been raised regarding the impacts of the development upon the neighbouring properties particularly in terms of loss of sunlight and privacy.

The planning application was criticised by residents of nearby Riber Terrace.

One of them, Andrew Proctor, said the buildings would be ‘too big, too high and taking away privacy.’

Elizabeth Birchall, another resident, started a petition to the council to stop the plans.

She said: “Building two houses there above our houses intrudes on our privacy. It looks down on our gardens at quite a great height and would block the sunlight and warmth for our gardens and houses.”

She added: “The last permission was given for a single bungalow in the lowest part of the plot and I could deal with that far more than this application. The new plans would be terrible. Great height two three bedroom houses towering above our houses and gardens on the highest part of the site is definitely intrusive.”

Philip Smith, a senior urban design officer, was also asked for his views on the plans.

He said: “The amended design has removed the first floor from the previous proposal. This now results in a two-storey split level design, in order to span the steep change in levels across the site. The design of the bedroom window openings has also been revised to limit overlooking and loss of privacy.”