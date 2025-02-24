A homeopathic practitioner is launching walk-in clinics in Chesterfield for people who want to try alternative medical care without committing to further appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Townend Homeopathy will offer four such clinics beginning on March 8 and running on Saturdays throughout that month. Taking place on the first floor at Ashgate Manor on Ashgate Road, the Therapy & Lifestyle Clinic will open its doors from 9.30am to 5pm, offering 30 and 60 minute appointments to patients looking for an alternative or complementary medical treatment.

Homeopathic medicines work alongside regular prescriptions and offer holistic support to a wide range of physical, mental or emotional conditions, bringing relief from pain and a reduction in symptoms whilst supporting vulnerable organs or weakened systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda said: “Accessibility to complementary private care is very important to me, which is why I am currently offering sliding scale fees to match household incomes. There is no commitment to attending multiple appointments, no lengthy forms and fees for an initial assessment and treatment range from £25- £70.

Amanda says that an important aspect of homeopathic medicine is that each patient is treated as an individual.

“Spending a monthly amount on regular prescriptions to control symptoms without spending money on improving your overall health and well-being is a false economy. Quality of life is very important to my patients and for people suffering from long term conditions this is the first thing that is affected. Homeopathy can bring that quality of life back, whether it is more sleep, less pain or more energy, and it can be the difference between surviving and thriving.”

Amanda opened the doors to her business at Ashgate Manor in October 2024. She said: “The first thing that visitors notice is a warm and inviting space. Clients experience respect and confidentiality and report that they feel listened to and that their concerns are taken seriously.

"An important aspect of homeopathic medicine is that each patient is treated as an individual. You may have several patients suffering from the same condition but their personal experience is completely different and unique to them and informs the chosen treatment plan. This could be a daily cell-tissue nourishment or support for a struggling liver or kidneys. If a patient is taking medication post operative or post diagnosis or struggling with medication side effects, then beginning a regime to promote healing and recovery is the best way to get the most out of your NHS medical service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homeopathy is the world’s second most popular medical system and can be quite transformative when used in chronic conditions. Why not give it a go?”

Homeopathic practitioner Amanda Townend is offering four walk-in alternative health clinics at the Therapy & Lifestyle Clinic, Ashgate Manor on successive Saturdays from March 8.

In addition to the walk-in clinic services, Amanda will be giving a one hour talk aimed at parents wanting to reduce Calpol doses and use less antibiotics, on March 8 at 9.30am.

Email amanda@derbyshirehomeopath to book tickets and for more information. Clinic appointments can be reserved through WhatsApp - 0775 2638332. To find out more, visit www.derbyshirehomeopath.co.uk