Rebecca Bidwell of The Old Rectory, Chatsworth Road applied for consent to replace a mix of UPVC windows which were not in keeping with the age and look of the property and were starting to fail. She said that the property had single glazing in some areas which was unsafe for her children.

Mrs Bidwell wrote: “We would like to seek permission to replace all windows including a bay window along with a bay door and the front door in the same heritage style which is often used as the preference in listed buildings.”

An officer’s report to Chesterfield Borough Council indicated that the existing windows were a mix of modern timber casement windows, UPVC casement windows and original or historic casement windows. The modern windows appeared to have been installed in the early 1990s when listed building consent was granted for five new timber casement windows to replace UPVC windows – three on the north elevation and two on the south elevation.

The report stated: “Given that the proposal is for a comprehensive replacement of all the windows on the listed building, and given that windows are normally a significant feature of listed buildings, it would have been beneficial if the applicant had submitted a robust Windows Survey and Heritage Statement that assessed the provenance and condition of each window in turn, with a justification for proposed sympathetic replacements, containing drawings and/or specifications where appropriate.

"These proposed double glazed UPVC heritage style types would not be authentic and accurate reproductions of the listed building’s original fenestration, which would most likely have been single glazed timber casement windows, with possibly some vertical sliding timber sash windows. Similarly, the proposed UPVC composite door would not replicate original doors, i.e. timber panelled doors (not unlike the existing entrance door).”