Chesterfield health and beauty shop among 150 at risk of closure as popular chain on brink of collapse

A popular health and beauty chain is on a brink of collapse – with Chesterfield branch among 150 shops at a risk of closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bodycare, a popular health and beauty brand with 149 stores across the UK, is at a risk of falling into administration.

The company, known for selling brands like L’Oreal, Elizabeth Arden and Nivea, is currently looking for a rescue deal to secure its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in Skelmersdale in 1970, Bodycare has been struggling since the Covid-19 pandemic with the firm recently raising £7million against the chain’s stock to buy time.

Chesterfield Bodycare shop, located in The Pavements Shopping Centre, would be among 149 branches affected if the company collapses.

Interpath restructuring specialists have been working with Bodycare in recent months in a hope to find a buyer and rescue the company.

But the efforts to steady the business appear to be failing so far with Sky News reporting that if the rescue deal does not come through in the next few day, Bodycare could collapse as early as next week – putting 1,500 jobs at risk.

Chesterfield Bodycare shop, located in The Pavements Shopping Centre, would be among 149 branches affected if the company collapses.