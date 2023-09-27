News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield headteacher ‘immensely proud’ as school ‘driven to do the best for children’ receives good Ofsted rating

Spire Nursery and Infant School has welcomed a ‘good’ Ofsted rating.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST
The school, on Derby Road, Chesterfield, has been rated good since it was opened in 2004, and was praised for high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and learning.

Inspectors said: “Pupils love coming to school. They are polite and greet visitors in a friendly way. The ‘Aspire’ values shine through. Pupils are independent, resilient and have high aspirations.They are happy and get along well with each other.

"Pupils feel safe. They say that bullying does not happen often. When it does, they know that adults will sort it quickly. Pupils know that if they have any worries, there are adults that they can talk to. They behave well in lessons and during social times. There is a culture of respect at this school.”

Spire Nursery & Infant School at the heart of Chesterfield has welcomed another ‘good’ Ofsted rating this month. Above headteacher Kelly Hill with pupils.Spire Nursery & Infant School at the heart of Chesterfield has welcomed another ‘good’ Ofsted rating this month. Above headteacher Kelly Hill with pupils.
Inspectors added: “Leaders’ ambition for all pupils to receive a high-quality education shines through. This is a highly inclusive school. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well supported. In the SEND assessment resource base, pupils thrive.”

The report praised pupils for taking up various responsibilities. These include school council, first aiders, animal carers, who look after the school chickens and the two school goats, and behaviour officers.

Headteacher Kelly Hill said: “I am immensely proud with Ofsted's report and I feel that it shows how important our school community is to us. It is a team effort at Spire Nursery and Infant School where everyone is driven to do the best that they can for our children and families. All of our children can succeed and we do everything in our power to ensure this happens."

