Chesterfield headteacher 'extremely proud' as school celebrates 'outstanding' rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield’s St Mary’s Catholic High School has been praised both by Catholic School Inspectorate (CSI) and Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s Catholic High School, at Newbold Road in Chesterfield, has been judged as ‘outstanding’ across all areas inspected in its most recent Catholic School Inspectorate (CSI) report .

The report, which named the pastoral provision within the school ‘exceptional’, has been published after an inspection carried out on March 13 and 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their visit inspectors thoroughly examined the provision, outcomes and leadership across the school’s Catholic Life and Mission, Religious Education and Collective Worship.

St Mary’s Catholic High School is celebrating an ‘outstanding’ Catholic School Inspectorate (CSI) report. The school is also rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

All nine subcategories received the highest judgement – a reflection of the school's commitment to excellence in these key areas.

This is another success for the excellent Chesterfield school – which also holds ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

Maria Dengate, headteacher at St Mary’s Catholic High School, said: "This is a wonderful achievement for our entire school community and stands as a testament to the remarkable dedication of our pupils, staff, governors, parents, carers, clergy and all who contribute to the life of St Mary’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The CSI framework has become considerably more rigorous, aligning with a national standard for Catholic schools across the country. This framework is more demanding than the previous Diocesan inspection process, meaning that fewer schools are now achieving the highest possible judgment of ‘Outstanding.’

"The Inspectors highlighted the culture of inclusivity at the heart of our school, noting how young people flourish within our Catholic ethos. Inspectors also commended the exceptional relationships and pastoral care, which ensure that each pupil feels valued as a unique creation of God.

“At St Mary’s, we place great value, not only on academic excellence but also on the moral and spiritual development of our pupils and are delighted that this integral aspect of our mission has been recognised and celebrated in such a positive way.

“This achievement is a wonderful reflection of the collective effort and commitment of our entire school community and testament to the commitment of the Religious Studies and Chaplaincy departments, who were highly commended by the Inspectors for their skill and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished together; being the only Diocesan secondary school judged as Outstanding by both OFSTED and the Catholic Schools Inspectorate. I look forward to continuing our journey of excellence together, as our pupils continue to live, love and learn in the light of Christ.”