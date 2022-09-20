Chesterfield hairdresser styles models at London Fashion Week attended by celebrities including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan

Michelle Davis, 32, owner of MD hair salon at The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road was contacted by GHD – Good Hair day – last Tueday and asked if she could join the team at the London Fashion Week.

GHD is a hairdressing company working across the UK since 2001 which aims to empower all women to look and feel beautiful.

Michelle has been working for them for a few months as an educator for other hairdressers around the UK, but had never been invited to such a large event before.

She said: “When the GHD contacted me I was very excited. I had only three days to pack and got to London on Friday evening. I started styling models at 7.30am on Saturday.”

Michelle, who has been styling hair for 16 years, joined a team which was been preparing 24 RIXO models for their appearnace at the fashion show.

RIXO is a multiple award winning womenswear company.

Michelle said: “ At the beginning we had to watch a demo by famous hairdresser James Earnshaw, who was the lead stylist for RIXO. Then we had to do the presented styles on the models.

"It was fairly straightforward. Before I was a bit worried if I could do it because you have no idea what styles will be needed until you watch the demo. But after I watched it I knew I could manage and I did well.”

The hair styling took Michelle from 7.30am to 2.30pm but she enjoyed every minute.

She added: “It's the first time I've ever done anything like that. But I hope it's the first of many because I absolutely loved it. It was fantastic. The real buzz is just crazy. It's nothing I've ever experienced before. You’ve got loads of stylists around one model and you have to turn around so fast. You’re just working on adrenaline and the atmosphere is brilliant.”

Michelle who has run a hairstyling business in Hasland for six years recently opened the new, bigger salon on Sheffield Road.

She said: “My dream would be to do New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week as well. And my absolute goal would be to style a celebrity for the wedding, since I specialise in wedding hair styles.