Jess Peprah’s skills have been honoured by the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in which she was awarded second place in the best new talent East Midlands category.

She said: “I’m really happy and really grateful. The fact that I got second place is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess, who lives in Boythorpe, was accompanied by a friend from Amsterdam to the glittering awards ceremony in a Birmingham hotel. She said: “There were more than a thousand people at the event and others watching at home. We had a three-course meal and there was a dance show. It was a wonderful evening.”

Jess Peprah won second place in the best new talent East Midlands category of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The 26-year-old mum opened her salon jpepssbeauty at The Clocktower in Hollingwood last year and specialises in braiding and cornrows. Jess said: “I'm focusing on growing the business a bit more.”

Prior to the launch of her salon, she built up her client base by working as a mobile stylist and renting a chair at a hairdressing business on Saltergate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad