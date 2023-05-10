Chesterfield hairdresser is named among the top two best new talents in the East Midlands
A Chesterfield hairdresser is overjoyed at being named among the top two best new talents in the region.
Jess Peprah’s skills have been honoured by the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in which she was awarded second place in the best new talent East Midlands category.
She said: “I’m really happy and really grateful. The fact that I got second place is amazing.”
Jess, who lives in Boythorpe, was accompanied by a friend from Amsterdam to the glittering awards ceremony in a Birmingham hotel. She said: “There were more than a thousand people at the event and others watching at home. We had a three-course meal and there was a dance show. It was a wonderful evening.”
The 26-year-old mum opened her salon jpepssbeauty at The Clocktower in Hollingwood last year and specialises in braiding and cornrows. Jess said: “I'm focusing on growing the business a bit more.”
Prior to the launch of her salon, she built up her client base by working as a mobile stylist and renting a chair at a hairdressing business on Saltergate.