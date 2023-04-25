News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

Chesterfield hair salon wins regional award for Best Hair salon team

A Chesterfield hair salon has won an award for best hair salon team in the region at the UK hair and beauty awards.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST
The award-winning Hairloft teamThe award-winning Hairloft team
The award-winning Hairloft team

The team at The Hairloft hair salon on Knifesmithsgate found out they had taken top spot in the category at an exclusive red-carpet ceremony held in Birmingham on Saturday.

Owner and manager, Rebecca Blore said: “To hear the Hairlofts name called out on stage was the most amazing feeling. We were both shocked and emotional, and there were a few tears from all the team. We have worked together or many years and now I have my niece working with me. To finally getting the recognition we deserve is just fantastic”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event was hosted by The X Factor’ and I’m a Celeb star, Jake Quickenden, with a performance from Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton to round off the night.

Salon manager Rebecca Blore holding the winners certificateSalon manager Rebecca Blore holding the winners certificate
Salon manager Rebecca Blore holding the winners certificate
Most Popular

Rebecca said the team returned to work with “big smiles on their faces”.

Related topics:ChesterfieldBirmingham