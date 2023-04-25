The team at The Hairloft hair salon on Knifesmithsgate found out they had taken top spot in the category at an exclusive red-carpet ceremony held in Birmingham on Saturday.

Owner and manager, Rebecca Blore said: “To hear the Hairlofts name called out on stage was the most amazing feeling. We were both shocked and emotional, and there were a few tears from all the team. We have worked together or many years and now I have my niece working with me. To finally getting the recognition we deserve is just fantastic”.