Chesterfield hair salon wins regional award for Best Hair salon team
A Chesterfield hair salon has won an award for best hair salon team in the region at the UK hair and beauty awards.
The team at The Hairloft hair salon on Knifesmithsgate found out they had taken top spot in the category at an exclusive red-carpet ceremony held in Birmingham on Saturday.
Owner and manager, Rebecca Blore said: “To hear the Hairlofts name called out on stage was the most amazing feeling. We were both shocked and emotional, and there were a few tears from all the team. We have worked together or many years and now I have my niece working with me. To finally getting the recognition we deserve is just fantastic”.
The event was hosted by The X Factor’ and I’m a Celeb star, Jake Quickenden, with a performance from Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton to round off the night.
Rebecca said the team returned to work with “big smiles on their faces”.