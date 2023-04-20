Chesterfield hair salon makes the final 10 nomination shortlist for national hair and beauty awards
A Chesterfield hair salon has been nominated for two categories at the upcoming UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
The Hairloft hair salon on Knifesmithsgate, has been placed on the top 10 shortlist in both the best new salon and best salon team categories for our region.
Owner and manager, Rebecca Blore applied for the best salon award last year, and said she was recently shocked to find out the salon had been put forward for the second award as well.
After making the shortlist, the team of hairdressers will be attending the live award show in Birmingham on Saturday, April 22.
The girls are excited to attend the exclusive red-carpet event and are delighted to have been nominated.
Rebecca said: “It’s nice to get some recognition as we’ve been in the town working together for a few years now. To win it would be brilliant, but we’re very happy just to be placed in the top 10. Winning the award would just be a bonus.”
At the event, the Hairloft team will enjoy VIP, celebrity treatment. They will walk a red carpet alongside some of the biggest names in hair and beauty, enjoy 5-star food, entertainment and celebrity hosts.
Other than a great night out, for Rebecca, the biggest benefit of her salon being nominated is the recognition it brings.
Rebecca said: “There’s no prize money or anything like that. It just helps boost the salons profile and give us that recognition.”
All that remains is to wish the Hairloft ladies good luck for Saturday and no matter the result, they will all do Chesterfield proud!