Chesterfield guesthouse is poised for change of use under applicant's proposal

Plans for a guesthouse in Chesterfield to be returned to its previous use as a house of multiple occupation have been submitted to the borough council.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:43 GMT
Change of use consent is being sought for the property at 32 Clarendon Road where the proposal is to create seven bedrooms.

The applicant, Mark Johnson of Tudorabbey Investments, Tibshelf, states that the property was a house of multiple occupation until June 2023.

