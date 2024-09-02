Chesterfield grandmother takes on marathon walk to raise funds for Samaritans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield grandmother is stepping out for a 27-mile sponsored walk to support the local Samaritans branch.

Julie Barber, 65, a Samaritans volunteer from Chesterfield, is undertaking a marathon hike on Saturday, September 14 with an online fundraising page set up for anyone who wishes to support the cause.

Joined by her friends Sheila Billings, Lyn Freeman and Hazel Happs, she will set off from Carsington Visitor Centre in Ashbourne, before completing the 27-mile walk. Julie’s grandson Ethan, 12, will also join in for the second half of the hike.

Julie, who has been volunteering at Samaritans for three years, said: “I've walked 27-mile sponsored walks for Macmillan over the past 10 years. Our local branch of Samaritans in Chesterfield is very small and it needs funds to keep going – so I thought I will do a walk for them this year."

Julie Barber will be joined by her friends Sheila Billings, Lyn Freeman and Hazel Happs. (Credit: Julie Barber)

Chesterfield Samaritans, based in Saltergate, has been supporting people in distress both in the local area and nationally for over 50 years.

According to data provided by Samaritans, around 100 people die by suicide in our local area every year. Over the past few months, the Chesterfield branch has reported an increase in tragic reports of people taking their own lives and during the past 12 months, volunteers in Chesterfield have supported over 4,000 people in need.

Julie said: “Samaritans is a brilliant organization. We don’t give advice, we just listen. It's completely confidential and it's a safe, non-judgmental place for people when they are in crisis.

"A crisis can be so many different things – mental health struggles, losing a job, struggling after an accident, financial worries, going through a bereavement. We are there for anyone struggling to cope no matter what type of issue they are facing.

"What I love about Samaritans is also seeing how amazing people are – you can hear their strengths and their resilience coming out in the middle of a tough time. It’s inspiring.”

Apart from raising funds, Julie hopes that the walk will help to raise awareness about the support offered by Smaritans and encourage others to join the charity as volunteers.

On the day of the walk Smaritans will have a stand at Carsington Visitor Centre, with a raffle and information about the support offered.

Julie added: "Chesterfield Samaritans are a great, caring group. We do social things together like walks and going for meals and always look after each other. If you have a few hours to spare per week to be there for people, please get in touch and join us.

"You don’t need any experience, training is fantastic and very thorough. After you've done the training, you have a mentor alongside you, so that you're not alone when you start, and there's somebody always with you until you feel confident enough to take calls on your own. We always have someone to download to after a shift as well It's a very secure way to volunteer.”

Samaritans provide support via telephone calls, webchats and emails day and night 24/7. The quickest way to get in touch with Samaritans is to call 116 123, email support is available at [email protected]. More information is available online at https://www.samaritans.org/