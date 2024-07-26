The defendant has also pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in relation to Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins who she emailed multiple times between August 28 and September 9, 2023.

A Chesterfield woman, who harassed three people, has received a suspended prison sentence.

Clare Glover, 64, who pleaded guilty to three counts of harassment, appeared at Derby Magistrates Court today, on Friday, July 26.

The court heard that the defendant pleaded guilty to harassment of a social worker via Tweets and communication between December 6, 2021, and May 22, 2022, as well as harassment of a police officer via Tweets and communication between March 17, 2022 and May 13, 2022.

The defendant has also pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in relation to Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins who she emailed multiple times between August 28 and September 9, 2023.

The prosecuting barrister said that the defendant sent over 40 emails or tweets about a social worker and copying in social services, many local MPs, clergy, the police and the court into the electronic communication. At the time Ms Glover had over 1,000 followers on her social media.

The court has also heard that the defendant discovered the social worker’s private phone number and contacted her before she was blocked by the complainant.

A number of accusations that Ms Glover made towards the social worker were read at the court. The defendant called her a ‘persistent liar’ who ‘took part in the illegal seizure of children’ and a ‘child abuser’.

As a result, the social worker was the subject of a social services disciplinary process, which the court heard, had ‘a profound impact on her not only personally but also professionally’.

Ms Glover has also made multiple accusations online towards a police officer. The defendant called him a ‘stalker and a creep’ and published photographs of him several times.

He continued her harassment by calling him an ‘abuser of power’ and a ‘uniformed thug’.

As a result, the PC was investigated by the Professional Standards Department twice. The court heard that ‘for a serving officer this was a very traumatic thing to go through’.

The allegations made against Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins were also quoted during the hearing.

She emailed the MP with slurs, bogus allegations and threatened to “inform the media”.

In his statement, Mr Perkins said: “The episode with Clare Glover has been extremely worrying and upsetting. I believe that the entirely false allegations were motivated by spite and were also an attempt to blackmail me.

“I also believe that the allegations which Ms Glover knew to be untrue were specifically designed to be as damaging as possible to my reputation.”

Speaking on behalf of Ms Glover, the defence barrister, said: “The defendant as she is in front of court today has learnt a very hard way that if she does these things there are consequences. She is now addressing them in correct way.

“There has been a significant period of time where Ms Glover has not gone anywhere near getting herself back into expressing herself in those ways.”

District Judge Mr Justice Ikram said: “Miss Glover I take a very serious view of this case. This case is made more serious because in 2022 you had a similar conviction and yet your behaviour continued into 2023, you didn’t learn, you didn’t listen and the consequences for the individuals have been serious both professional embarrassment and fear.

“Fear by a Member of Parliament that you would go public with these outrageous allegations.

“The allegations that you made, nonsensical, outrageous lies in relation to each three of these people and were serious in themselves having an impact. The social worker ended up being investigated internally, the police officer ended up being investigated twice by his own threshold standards.

“ I can only imagine the impact in these professionals’ careers and how they would have been impacted by the fact that they in some cases were stopped from making decisions and overall the impact on professionals being investigated by their regulators. So this isn’t just what you said, it’s the impact on them that I see as an aggravating feature beyond previous relevant conviction.

"You did not plead guilty at the earlier opportunity in relation to any of these matters. A late guilty plea in relation to the case involving the social worker and MP. Public servants are in a really difficult position in relation to social media. The misuse and abuse of social media is a real problem of the age. People say things that they would never say to somebody’s face and yet the impact is far more profound. People can have thousands of followers.

"Good people will be deterred from entering into public service if they are going to be attacked in the way you attacked these persons and blackmailed the MP and threatened the careers of the other two people.

“For these reasons, I view that an aggravating feature in this case is that the offences are so serious that they can't be dealt with by a community order or fine.

“You did plead guilty on the day of the hearing, I give you limited credit. I’m going to give you a sentence which encompasses all the offences because they all arise out of the same grievance. You will go to prison for 16 weeks but I am going to suspend that for 12 months.

"I am mindful of the state of our prisons at this time, your age and that you pose a medium risk of serious harm. I’m of the view that rehabilitation and the time elapsed since the last offence in 2023 hopefully will result in you being able to keep out of trouble."

Ms Glover was also ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation and attend 12 mental health sessions. She is not allowed to contact any of the victims.