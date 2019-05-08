Chesterfield GP surgeries rated 'good' by health watchdog after inspection

Chesterfield and Clay Cross GP surgeries have been rated 'good' by a health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected the five GP surgeries that make up the Royal Primary Care Services (RPC) in April and and has published its findings today.

The independent health regulator highlighted a number of positive improvements for patients have been since the last inspection in 2018 when the services 'required improvement'.

Dr Peter Scriven, Royal Primary Care’s divisional director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this 'good' rating from the CQC.

"I am extremely proud of the whole RPC team. They have worked incredibly hard to improve patient experiences and services.

"We are in a much stronger position than a year ago and this has been recognised by the independent inspection body.

"We know we have more improvements to make – and we are all committed to put in the time to make them happen.”

The CQC’s inspectors found that:

- Patients’ care was provided in a way that kept them safe and protected

- Patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs

- Staff were kind and respectful to patients and involved them in decisions about their care

- Services were organised to meet patients’ needs with improvements to enable timely access

- Royal Primary Care is led and managed in a way that promotes delivery of good quality, person-centred care