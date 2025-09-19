Sophie Pratt, three, from Chesterfield suffers from Rett Syndrome – a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development and progresses over time, resulting in severe mental and physical disability and requires a specialist provision.

A Chesterfield girl with a rare genetic disorder has been forced to stay in her mainstream nursery after significant delays to her EHCP (Education Health Care Plan).

Samantha Pratt, Sophie’s mum started the application process for her daughter’s Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) in July last year, but 14 months later she is still nowhere near securing a suitable school for Sophie.

Mrs Pratt, a mum of two, said: “Sophie currently attends Mary Poppins mainstream day nursery and while they love her to bits and are fantastic with her, they just cannot provide the specialism needed to meet Sophie's complex needs.

"They have stated this to Derbyshire County Council on many occasions. They just don't have the funds or specialist training and equipment to enable her to progress.”

Mrs Pratt has been hoping that her daughter could start attending a specialist provision this September, but due to delays at the SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) department at Derbyshire County Council, a consultation for Sophie’s parents school of choice, Alfreton Park School, has not been sent until a few weeks ago – when no spaces were left for the 2025/2026 school year.

Earlier this month the SEND department has informed Mrs Pratt that consultations have been sent to three mainstream schools instead.

Mrs Pratt said: “The council have admitted that it is likely that Sophie has not got our preferred choice of setting because of the amount of time it has taken them to get the EHCP sorted.

Samantha Pratt, Sophie's mum, has been left upset due to delays at the SEND department at the Derbyshire County Council.

"They have now sent consultations to three local mainstream schools none of which we requested them to consult with and all of which have said they do not wish to be named.

"They have the asked at least one of these schools to tell them how much funding it would take for them to take Sophie.

"It's disgusting how they seem to think it's okay to throw money at schools which are just not suitable in order to try and get somewhere to take her.”

Sophie’s parents received their first EHCP draft in January, but the Derbyshire County Council’s Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) department failed to include Sophie’s diagnosis in the document.

Worried that her daughter’s complex needs would not be properly reflected in the plan, Mrs Pratt contacted her case worker at the SEND department and asked to update the plan with the diagnosis – but she was told it was ‘not possible to make any changes to the draft’.

After the Derbyshire Times contacted the council, an apology has been issued and SEND department promised to update Sophie’s EHCP as soon as possible.

The plan was eventually updated, but due to further delays, Sophie still remains in her mainstream nursery.

Mrs Pratt has submitted two complaints in connection to the delays to her EHCP in September 2024 and January 2025.

The corporate complaints procedure sets out that the council should respond to complaints within 28 calendar days. Where the complaint is of a complex nature this can be extended to within 90 calendar days in agreement with the complainant.

But Mrs Pratt has waited for nearly 12 months since her first complaint before she heard back from the council.

A letter issued on September 1, concluded that both complaints were upheld with an apology issued by Derbyshire County Council.

The apology reads: “The council are at fault for not providing you with a response to your complaint within the timescales published in the corporate complaint’s procedure.

"On behalf of the council, I would like to offer you an unreserved apology for the delays in the council’s decision to complete a needs assessment for Sophie.

“The council did get this wrong and you did not receive the standard of service the council would expect to provide.

"I would also like to offer a further apology for the delay in the completion of the draft EHCP. This did not meet the statutory timescale, and I am aware that the first setting has informed you that they do not have a place available for Sophie.

"This may have been impacted by the delay in making a decision to complete an assessment and due to the delay in the draft plan being issued.

"The SEND Assessment Service acknowledges that the service provided has not been up to standard and are extremely sorry to all the children and their families who are affected.

"Several actions to address performance have been taken and the service is working hard to turn performance around.”

Mrs Pratt was offered £1,000 to settle the complaints, but did not accept the payment and has since escalated the complaint further.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “After Derbyshire Times contacted the council for a comment on Wednesday, September 17, Sophie's caseworker worker has contacted Mrs Pratt the following morning to inform her that the consultation to Alfreton Park for September 2026 has now been sent.”

While Mrs Pratt welcomed the decision, she said this didn’t change the fact that Sophie was missing out this year because of how long the process has taken.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for SEND and Education Councillor Jack Bradley said: “We apologise to Sophie’s family for the delays in the council’s decision to complete a needs assessment for her and for the delay in the completion of the draft EHCP. We have robust measures and additional staffing in place to improve the timeliness of EHCP’s moving forward.

“Officers are continuing to try to find a suitable school which is appropriate for Sophie’s specific needs as quickly as possible which her family, the school and we as a local authority agree on and are happy meets her needs.

“SEND education is one of our most sensitive, important and complex areas of work and we have recently made significant investment in our services and are in the process of expanding specialist placements in both mainstream and specialist settings to ensure that all children and young people have a setting that can meet their needs.

“I’ve been taking a hands-on approach to improving support for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), visiting a wide range of schools across Derbyshire, including alternative provision settings, special schools, and mainstream schools.

"These visits span both academy and mainstream schools, offering valuable insight into the diverse educational environments across Derbyshire. The aim is to better understand the challenges faced by schools and families, and to identify practical ways to strengthen support for pupils with SEND.

“Being on the ground and seeing first-hand what life is like in our schools is vital. It helps us shape more effective, responsive policies and ensures that the voices of children, young people, and their families are at the heart of our decision-making.”