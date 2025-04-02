Chesterfield girl who died aged 15 to be remembered with reflection garden at Chesterfield special school
The school, which caters for youngsters with severe learning difficulties, lost Lucy Hardwick in August last year aged just 15. The teen had quadriplegic cerebral palsy, having been born nine weeks prematurely.
She was found by mum Carla in her bedroom while the family was away on holiday in Devon. A post-mortem found she had died of pneumonia brought on by her condition. However Lucy was, sadly, one of two Ashgate Croft students who died last summer.
The school now hopes to convert part of its outdoor space into a school reflection garden where pupils can go to remember their friends and staff can reflect on the special bonds they had with those who have passed away.
Lucy was almost completely non-verbal and fed through a tube in her stomach, however grandmother Tracey said: “We knew her as did her staff at Ashgate and she was quite vocal. She would shout and, all-in-all was a very happy, smiley girl.
"We had to lift her everywhere and it’s not easy but you just make the most of the situation and we didn’t know Lucy any differently. She gave us great pleasure and she’s missed."
Paying tribute to Lucy on a gofundme page, staff wrote: “Lucy was loved by everyone, with an amazing sense of humour and a smile that could light up any room.”
Speaking about the reflection area, staff at the school wrote: “Losing a pupil is incredibly hard for our whole school community and it can be especially confusing and difficult for our pupils to process.
"That’s why we want to convert part of our outdoor space into a school reflection garden – a quiet, comforting place where pupils can go to remember their friends and staff can reflect on the special bonds they had with those we have lost.”
Anyone wishing to contribute can do so by visiting the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-school-reflection-garden?attribution_id=sl:c204cf6e-bba2-42f9-b573-cb2663e1f078&lang=en_US&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp13_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
