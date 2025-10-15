Chesterfield girl uploads daft dancing TikTok video every day to fund dying grandma’s last wish

A Chesterfield girl is uploading a daft dancing TikTok video every day to fund one last family trip to West Midlands Safari Park with her dying grandmother.

Arlo Wood – who spent happy occasions at the theme park as a child with her grandmother Sharon Conway – says it is Sharon’s dying wish to “go out with a bang” with all of her grandchildren around her at the old family destination.

Devoted granddaughter Arlo – just five days into her TikTok challenge at the time of writing - has so far raised £485 of the target £2,500 it costs for all eight grandchildren and four adults to stay overnight at the park for a two-day safari.

In her videos Arlo, 18, can be seen dancing freestyle to various music including Sabrina Carpenter and a big band version of Creep by Radiohead – increasing her TikTok followers to over 3,300.

Speaking about the challenge she said: “I didn’t used to use TikTok very often because in high school I was seen as very cringe but I’m good at being cringe so I thought I could dance to a few songs and raise some money for my nan.

"I try to keep it upbeat, even if it’s a remix of a sad song, I try and bring the mood and lighten people’s day up, including my nan’s. It’s a good mood boost to start your day off.”

Her grandmother was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2024 with a prognosis of six to twelve months – and as the 60-year-old’s health declines fast her family hope to make her one last wish come true before it is too late.

Arlo said: “As youngsters it was one of our go-to places – we’re all animal fans and we loved feeding the animals and then having a picnic. It’s the one thing my nan has kept her mind on and it would be a good way to go out with a bang."

Speaking about grandmother Sharon, Arlo said: “She’s very up-to-date – she took us to gay pride once – and for a nan that’s very lenient. She’s not one of those stereotypical ‘phone down, life away’ people. She tries to be involved as much as possible.

"I’ve always been very grateful for my nan because she would always take us to places, including West Midlands Safari Park.” Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so by visiting Arlo’s gofundme page. To watch Arlo’s videos visit her TikTik account HERE.