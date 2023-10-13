Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paranormal Uncovered, a national group investigating any paranormal activity, was called to Chesterfield on Thursday, October 12, after reports that No10 Cafe and Restaurant is haunted.

The owners explained to Paranormal Uncovered that they heard knocks and bangs in the past and when they put up Halloween decorations, they found them on the floor the next morning.

Cole James from Paranormal Uncovered said: “We heard this really, really loud bang upstairs. We went to have a look but we couldn't find anything knocked over anything smashed. Nothing. We had no idea what it was. We knocked on the table and asked if the spirit could copy this sound. We've heard a knock afterward. And then there were loads of bangs, loads and knocks. It was absolutely fantastic.”

Cole James from Paranormal Uncovered said he and his colleagues were excited to catch a ghost in the camera.

The group recorded the entire investigation and transmitted it live on Facebook on Paranormal Uncovered and Ghosts Of Britain (GOB) pages when one of the viewers spotted a ghost in the footage. They took the screenshot and sent it to Paranormal Uncovered.

Cole said: “When we saw the screenshot we got very excited because we caught a ghost on the camera. And then a bit of fear came in because we realised we were actually face up with a ghost!

"We showed the screenshot the owners straight away and they were shocked but really excited. They did explain that the cafe had some previous hauntings. There was this massive drainage problem they had many years ago which forced them to shut down the café.

"And it links to the history of the street, which I believe is haunted. There is a story that someone was butchered to death in this street and the butcher put all his body parts in the drains, that’s what caused the drainage issues.

Cole James, Andrew James and Linzi Steer from Paranormal Uncovered travel across the UK after they are called to reports of paranormal activity.