Chesterfield funeral directors launch appeal for Easter Egg donations – to support food bank during cost of living crisis

Chesterfield funeral directors have launched an appeal for Easter Egg donations to support a local food bank during the cost of living crisis.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT

Three Funeral directors Chas Widdowson of Chesterfield, Wetton of Brimington and Porters of Clowne have put out a request for Easter Eggs donations, which they will then distribute to the Chesterfield food bank.

Anyone wanting to donate eggs or funds is asked to drop off their donations at any of the funeral directors involved.

In a joint statement, the directors said: “This is an eggscellent opportunity to support your local food bank this Easter time.”

