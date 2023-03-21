Three Funeral directors Chas Widdowson of Chesterfield, Wetton of Brimington and Porters of Clowne have put out a request for Easter Eggs donations, which they will then distribute to the Chesterfield food bank.

Anyone wanting to donate eggs or funds is asked to drop off their donations at any of the funeral directors involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint statement, the directors said: “This is an eggscellent opportunity to support your local food bank this Easter time.”