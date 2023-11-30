Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has written to the Chief Executives at Morrisons, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s to demand that pricing at their pumps is fairer for the people of Chesterfield.

MP Toby Perkins has written to the Chief Executives at Morrisons, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s to demand that pricing at their pumps is fairer for the people of Chesterfield.

Mr Perkins has again called on supermarket bosses for fair prices at petrol pumps – and for Chesterfield to be the same as in other neighbouring areas – after constituents noticed they are paying significantly more than their neighbours.

One constituent who has contacted the MP noticed that the average price at petrol pumps in South Derby is 8-10p per litre cheaper than in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Perkins said: “Fuel prices have come down but they are still very high and can have a massive impact on family budgets. After my previous letters to supermarket bosses, there did seem to be a reduction in the disparity between Chesterfield and some areas like Killamarsh and Sheffield, but the gap has crept back up and my constituents have noticed.

“As I previously said to supermarket bosses, my constituents wouldn’t expect to pay more for a tin of beans from Tesco than shoppers in Sheffield, and I think they quite rightly feel fuel prices should be the same too.”

The MP has now appealed to the Chief Executives at Morrisons, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s to demand that that pricing at their pumps is fairer for the people of Chesterfield.

In his letter Mr Perkins said: “ The previous response I received does not really provide any real reason for the disparity and I still feel strongly that my constituents are being unfairly charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I stated in my previous letter, I understand petrol stations needing to be competitive, but when it comes to supermarkets one of the things customers expect is consistency in pricing. My constituents wouldn’t expect to pay more for a tin of beans from Sainsburys than shoppers in Derby, and I think they quite rightly feel fuel prices should be the same.

“I appreciate that in your previous reply you have addressed the difference between the grocery market and the fuel market, but I still do not agree with you that this means my constituents should be charged more for their fuel.