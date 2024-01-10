Chesterfield former serviceman organising fundraiser to support soldiers and veterans in need

A Chesterfield former serviceman is organising a fundraiser for Phoenix Heroes, a self-funded and voluntary organisation supporting soldiers and veterans suffering from combat PTSD and physical injuries.

Daniel Hoole, the Phoenix Heroes Derbyshire’s branch captain, is the event tackling the national Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for the charity.

The challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales. Three groups will each tackle one of the three peaks, Mount Snowden, Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike, on the day, with Daniel being part of the group that will climb Ben Nevis in Scotland.

Daniel said: ”I just wanted to make it inclusive for everyone to go and participate in something to try and build what we’ve got. We’ve got veterans of all different capabilities and standards. Some are amputees.”

The organisation supports individuals by providing them with access to outdoor activities, such as fishing, football, and allotment gardening. The aim is to help veterans and soldiers in their transition from military to civilian life, including therapy treatment and skill-building activities.

“I couldn’t praise them enough for the work they’ve done and the people they have helped.

“The people I have made friends with through it has changed a lot for me. It’s an absolutely fantastic organisation,” said Daniel.

The event is set to take place on May 25, and Daniel hopes to see at least 100 veterans and soldiers of all abilities and disabilities join him to raise vital funds. The challenge is open to anybody who may want to take part, even if it is just to cheer on the veterans.

After he returned from army duty, Daniel chose to join the organisation after he and a comrade from his army service participated in one of the fishing activities.

Since then, Daniel helped to organise outdoor and fundraising events, as well as offering care and support to his fellow veterans. He was named the area captain for the charity's Derbyshire branch.

Daniel and his wife, Tracy, are appealing for sponsors for the event and potential prizes for the raffle. All money raised will go towards the charity.