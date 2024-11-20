Chesterfield football club scores win after parking fine picked up on charity fundraising walk for Ashgate Hospice is overturned
As previously reported, coaches from Wingerworth JSA embarked on an overnight trek from Chesterfield to Doncaster on Saturday, September 28, to raise funds for Ashgate Hospice in memory of their former colleague Glenn ‘Kirky’ Kirkwood, who died in July, aged 47.
Their efforts have so far raised more than £6,200 with another walk by the club’s junior players netting a further £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
But there was a note of disappointment among the 12-strong team when a £60 parking ticket arrived a few weeks after the event.
Club chairman Andy Stopps said: “We had a support driver the whole way for rest stops and refuelling, and where there were no pavements along the route it followed behind with the hazard lights on.
“At about 4am we sat down on a wall outside the Consort Hotel near Rotherham and the car pulled into the car park. It was only as we were leaving that we saw the signs that stays over ten minutes had to be paid for.
“We were there 11 minutes, there was no one on reception to take a payment and we hadn’t parked in a space or stopped anyone else from parking, so we didn’t really expect to receive the fine.”
To complicate matters further, the BMW in question had been lent to the club for the night by the Stratstone dealership where one of the coaches worked.
Andy said: “It was a work car so all the penalty letters were going to his employer. We appealed the fine but that was rejected without any reason being offered.
“We tried to speak to the hotel and someone there said there was nothing they could do because the car park is controlled by a separate company. We didn’t want any issues with Stratstone so in the end we just paid the fine out of club funds.”
He added: “It left a bit of a bitter taste, and tarnished the walk a little. We’d just been trying to raise as much as possible for Ashgate.
“From a human point of view, the fine seemed unnecessary. We’d not caused any loss to them. We just hoped someone would see the unfairness of it.”
When the Derbyshire Times took up the case both the parking company and the hotel responded quickly to resolve the issue.
A spokesperson for the car park operator said: “Smart Parking were brought into manage the car park at the Consort Hotel to prevent parking abuse and insure genuine customers can always find somewhere to park.
“At the car park we operate a state-of-the-art ANPR parking management system that monitors vehicles both entering and exiting. Across the car park there are numerous signs that clearly outline the terms and conditions of use, including that you must pay for parking or alternatively register your vehicle with the hotel.
“In this case the motorist did not pay for parking or register the vehicle with the hotel, so was correctly issued a charge. However, as an act of goodwill we have decided to cancel the charge and issue a refund.”
John Horvarth, one of the hotel’s owners, added: “I think this got lost in the ether of emails and the full information did not reach senior people.
“We introduced the ANPR cameras due to a lot of crime and anti-social behaviour in the car park, and they have worked to displace that. It’s a lot safer now.
“There are lots of signs up explaining the system but we do get queries about it sometimes, people make mistakes, and there’s never usually an issue. We’re happy to get involved and get things sorted.”
He added: “If I’d known the walkers were coming we would have put the kettle on and given them a bit of respite. If they do it again they’re welcome to call in. I’m just really pleased it’s been taken care of.”
