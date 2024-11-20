Chesterfield football club scores win after parking fine picked up on charity fundraising walk for Ashgate Hospice is overturned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield football club bagged a late winner this week with an assist from the Derbyshire Times after successfully overturning a parking fine picked up on a recent charity fundraising walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, coaches from Wingerworth JSA embarked on an overnight trek from Chesterfield to Doncaster on Saturday, September 28, to raise funds for Ashgate Hospice in memory of their former colleague Glenn ‘Kirky’ Kirkwood, who died in July, aged 47.

Their efforts have so far raised more than £6,200 with another walk by the club’s junior players netting a further £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was a note of disappointment among the 12-strong team when a £60 parking ticket arrived a few weeks after the event.

The Wingerworth JSA walk ended at the Doncaster Rovers stadium where Glenn Kirkwood began his professional football career. (Photo: Contributed)

Club chairman Andy Stopps said: “We had a support driver the whole way for rest stops and refuelling, and where there were no pavements along the route it followed behind with the hazard lights on.

“At about 4am we sat down on a wall outside the Consort Hotel near Rotherham and the car pulled into the car park. It was only as we were leaving that we saw the signs that stays over ten minutes had to be paid for.

“We were there 11 minutes, there was no one on reception to take a payment and we hadn’t parked in a space or stopped anyone else from parking, so we didn’t really expect to receive the fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To complicate matters further, the BMW in question had been lent to the club for the night by the Stratstone dealership where one of the coaches worked.

The team taking their half-time break outside the Consort Hotel in Thurcroft. (Photo: Contributed)

Andy said: “It was a work car so all the penalty letters were going to his employer. We appealed the fine but that was rejected without any reason being offered.

“We tried to speak to the hotel and someone there said there was nothing they could do because the car park is controlled by a separate company. We didn’t want any issues with Stratstone so in the end we just paid the fine out of club funds.”

He added: “It left a bit of a bitter taste, and tarnished the walk a little. We’d just been trying to raise as much as possible for Ashgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a human point of view, the fine seemed unnecessary. We’d not caused any loss to them. We just hoped someone would see the unfairness of it.”

When the Derbyshire Times took up the case both the parking company and the hotel responded quickly to resolve the issue.

A spokesperson for the car park operator said: “Smart Parking were brought into manage the car park at the Consort Hotel to prevent parking abuse and insure genuine customers can always find somewhere to park.

“At the car park we operate a state-of-the-art ANPR parking management system that monitors vehicles both entering and exiting. Across the car park there are numerous signs that clearly outline the terms and conditions of use, including that you must pay for parking or alternatively register your vehicle with the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this case the motorist did not pay for parking or register the vehicle with the hotel, so was correctly issued a charge. However, as an act of goodwill we have decided to cancel the charge and issue a refund.”

John Horvarth, one of the hotel’s owners, added: “I think this got lost in the ether of emails and the full information did not reach senior people.

“We introduced the ANPR cameras due to a lot of crime and anti-social behaviour in the car park, and they have worked to displace that. It’s a lot safer now.

“There are lots of signs up explaining the system but we do get queries about it sometimes, people make mistakes, and there’s never usually an issue. We’re happy to get involved and get things sorted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “If I’d known the walkers were coming we would have put the kettle on and given them a bit of respite. If they do it again they’re welcome to call in. I’m just really pleased it’s been taken care of.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.