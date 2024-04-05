Spireites fans turned out in great numbers to find out what next season's new home and away kits will look like.

The puma strips for the 2024/2025 season, the club's first back in the EFL in six years, were unveiled at the SMH Group Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

As part of the unveiling there was live music from The Marsdens, food and drink, and an opportunity to meet some of the players with the likes of captain Jamie Grimes, Ash Palmer, Ryan Colclough, James Berry and Ollie Banks in attendance.

Despite the rain, more than a thousand people came along and got to be the first to view the kits for the first time.

Will Grigg, Tom Naylor, Armando Dobra and Ryheem Sheckleford modelled the strips as they walked out of the tunnel and onto the SMH pitch to huge cheers.

The kits can currently be pre-ordered from the club shop.

1 . Chesterfield FC new kit Chesterfield FC new kit launch event . New home and away kit on show. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield FC Chesterfield FC new kit launch event . Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield FC new kit launch event Chesterfield FC new kit launch event . Players come out the tunnel in the away kit. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales