Chesterfield foodbank launches crowdfunding campaign to secure warehouse rent

Comprising 125 dedicated volunteers and 2 staff members, the foodbank operates across multiple locations, including Brimington, Hasland, Chesterfield Town Centre, New Whittington, Loundsley Green, and the Hope Valley area.

The campaign aims to address a critical need: securing rent for the warehouse, which not only houses essential stock but also serves as the heart of the operation as a logistical hub and office. Negotiations have successfully reduced the rent by 50%, leaving a £13,500 bill for the upcoming year. With Aviva matching donations until 5th May 2024, the foodbank aims to raise enough to ensure the continuation of services by securing rent for 2025. Any surplus funds will contribute to operational costs, including supplies such as food, toiletries, cleaning products, and overhead expenses.

Over the past 12 months (April 2023 to March 2024), Chesterfield Foodbank has distributed 5704 parcels of food and essentials, benefiting 10756 individuals, including 7824 adults and 2932 children. This has been made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors, committed volunteers, and supportive partner agencies and organizations.

Help is being sought to keep the Foodbank running

Day to day, clients referred to foodbank centres are greeted by friendly volunteers, offered a warm drink and a snack, and given the opportunity to talk through their situation. Volunteers provide a listening ear and signpost to helpful services and support. At each daytime session, Citizens Advice provides further invaluable support, offering face-to-face consultations to maximize clients’ income and address specific issues such as housing, debt management, and benefits navigation. The foodbank's collaboration with Citizens Advice underscores its commitment to empowering individuals and families to overcome crisis situations.

"Your help and support are immensely appreciated, and every £1 contributes to our target goal," says Jacqueline DeVeaux, Funding Manager at Chesterfield Foodbank. "Together, we can ensure that no one in our community goes hungry."