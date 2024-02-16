Chesterfield Foodbank boosted by Amazon donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield Foodbank has received a £1,000 donation from the town’s Amazon fulfilment centre team.

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

“Chesterfield Foodbank offers important support to people in our community, and the team here at Amazon is pleased to support everyone at the foodbank with this donation.”

Jacqueline DeVeaux from Chesterfield Foodbank added:

“Thank you to Kris and the team at Amazon for this donation. In 2023, we provided emergency food and essentials to over 10,000 people. 3 in ten are children. Support like this will make a real difference to individuals and families in need.

"We would urge anyone in need of support to reach out using the Help Through Hardship Helpline provided by the Trussell Trust in partnership with Citizens Advice, 0808 208 2138.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose.