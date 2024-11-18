Chesterfield food venue with two star hygiene rating - among 14 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:36 GMT
Here are the latest hygiene scores for Derbyshire food venues – including Chesterfield and the Peak District.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a two-star Chesterfield sandwich shop, through a three-star pub pub and takeaway to businesses scoring top five-star ratings.

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

Mai Hing, a takeaway at South Street North, Chesterfield was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on October 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Mai Hing, a takeaway at South Street North, Chesterfield was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on October 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Chatsworth Kitchen at Chatsworth Road, Rowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on November 5.

Chatsworth Kitchen at Chatsworth Road, Rowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on November 5.

Miners Arms, at Hundall Lane in Hundall, Apperknowle, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on October 9.

Miners Arms, at Hundall Lane in Hundall, Apperknowle, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on October 9.

