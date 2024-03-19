Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our role on this trail was to spend 24 hours in North East Derbyshire.

We paid a visit to ‘The Bulls Head’ in Holymoorside, a prestigious pub and dining experience that sits in the heart of the Peak District. Head Chef Mark Aisthorpe has experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants and has even reached the regional finals of the BBC’s ‘Great British Menu’. It’s elements like these that will have helped the restaurant gain 3 AA Rosettes as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark’s concept relies on locally sourced and foraged ingredients, which help to give a unique and humbling feel to this hyper-seasonal menu, and we were getting the chance to sample his very own ’Signature Tasting Menu’.

Meats and Cheats sampled the ’Signature Tasting Menu’. The squab dish, which works perfectly before the first desserts, is prepared by Chef Mark at the table.

A selection of cured meats arrives at our table, followed by some extremely creative canapés. A deconstructed chicken wing blew our minds, but the duck and cheese canapés were also a thing of beauty.

We would enjoy homemade sourdough with marmite butter before the artichoke and cheddar dish set the tone for the evening with its rich and perfectly balanced flavors. The hand-dive scallop was wonderfully fresh and juicy as the restaurant manager, Amie, talked us through each course with great expertise.

‘Ham & Egg 2.0’ was a standout dish for us, combining runny eggs with bacon, truffle, brioche, and even Hendersons. The lobster, crab, and prawn tortellini is a fairly new dish, but it packs a flavorful punch, and the following dish of sea trout is created using parts of previous dishes that might have previously gone to waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up is the squab dish, which works perfectly before the first of our desserts, which is prepared by Chef Mark at our table. A fun and theatrical take on a rhubarb crumble.

A stone's throw away from the restaurant, is the Hunger Hill Farm Studio.

We finish up with a beautiful chocolate dish, featuring pecans, ice cream, and a chocolate ganache tuile. Thinking that we couldn’t possibly eat another bite, we were lured back into this tasty concept with stunning petit fours to send us away very happy.

Incredible experience, wonderful ambience, and amazingly tasty. Now it's time to relax.

A stone's throw away from the restaurant, we are spending the evening at Hunger Hill Farm Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Jane meets us at the property to give us the lay of the land, providing us with any relevant information but also interesting facts and knowledge about the area and North East Derbyshire as a whole. It came as no surprise to discover that she’s a former geography teacher who now provides accommodation for those wanting to experience Derbyshire.

Head Chef Mark Aisthorpe has experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants and has even reached the regional finals of the BBC’s ‘Great British Menu’. It’s elements like these that will have helped the restaurant gain 3 AA Rosettes as well.

The property is modern, cosy, and extremely well cared for. You can truly tell that this is a passion project for Jane and her family. We spent the evening keeping toasty, thanks to the underfloor heating, and we would make use of the selection of board games while drinking multiple cups of tea from the Derbyshire-inspired mugs.

No details have been scrimped on at Hunger Hill Farm Studio. The huge map of Derbyshire on the wall is illuminated with fairy lights, the cushions on the sofa are embossed with Derbyshire towns, and the photos and artwork display some of the beautiful sights around the area. Everything is catered to.

After a great night of sleep (it's incredibly peaceful and quiet), we woke up and had a hot shower and breakfast, but before we left, we met Jane outside, just in time to get to feed her four sheep, Pinky, Perky, Pia, and Peanut, which was a lot of fun and something that is unique to a property like this. Jane was a great host, and we are already planning to go back to visit in the summer for homemade pizzas in the courtyard.

What a great 24 hours!

They finished up with a beautiful chocolate dish, featuring pecans, ice cream, and a chocolate ganache tuile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a meal at The Bulls Head and a stay at Hunger Hill Farm Studio, visit below: