Chesterfield floods: 'We couldn't bury my husband because the grave was full of water and started collapsing'

Harry Burrows, of Spitewinter passed away at home on October 6 after a long illness with dementia.

His funeral was set to take place on Friday, October 20, but after a church service at St Paul's in Hasland, they were told the burial at the cemetery could not go ahead.

Heavy rain brought on by the storm had left the grave flooded and it was not safe to continue the service.

Mr Harry Burrows, of Spitewinter passed away peacefully at home on October 6 after a long illness with Dementia, leaving behind his wife Olga, stepchildren Sharon and Shaun, grandson Cody, sister Dorothy, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr Burrow’s wife Olga said: “It was shocking for everybody. We couldn't burry my husband because the grave was full of water and it started collapsing. You don’t expect to go to the funeral where a burial doesn’t take place. I’ve never seen anything like it, no one could do anything about it. They tried to get the water out of the grace but it was continuous rain. The undertaker said nothing like this had ever happened to him before, they couldn’t bury anybody.

"After a lovely service at the church, we just watched him drive back to the chapel of rest and went on to eat food that I ordered before. It didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel real, it felt as if I went to somebody else’s funeral because he was still here. It was so unreal.

“But there was nothing we could do, because the church is on a hill and the rain was washing soil into the grave and flooding it. It wasn’t safe for anyone to get near.”

On Monday the undertaker and council had a meeting to check the grave but found it collapsed.

Mrs Burrows added: “We had to choose another one, not too far away. But I chose this grave in 2005 and thought we would go there together when the time comes. Now we can’t.”

The burial has been rearranged for Friday, October 27 but this time it will be just a small service for the closest family and friends.

Mr Burrows was well known in Derbyshire where he spent his whole life. He was born in 1940 and lived in Shirland. He went to Stonebroom School leaving at 14 to work with Derbyshire County Council, at Clay Cross depot, starting as a joiner and working his way up to a building surveyor, looking after all schools, police, fire and ambulance stations in Derbyshire. Harry took early retirement and opened the Old Vicarage Nursing Home with his wife Olga.

His interests included snooker, golf and football, following Chesterfield and Liverpool, he loved to cruise the world with his family. Harry was Chairman of Ashbrooke and Brimington Carers Association, until his illness, helping families with learning difficulties.

Mrs Burrows said: “He was a family man and a gentleman who would help anybody. He worked as a building survayor for the council his entire life – buliding and re-buliding schools, houses, fire stations, police stations. He always wanted to double check if everything was done properly.”