Chesterfield floods: Meeting set to help residents and businesses recover from flooding following Storm Babet
The Environment Agency, Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield Borough Council and Yorkshire Water are working in partnership to help residents and businesses recover from flooding in Chesterfield and surrounding areas following Storm Babet.
The representatives of organisations involved will be at the Saints Parish Centre in Chesterfield between 11am and 7pm on Monday, November 27.
Anyone who wants to find out about worktaking place to help the community recover, seek advice and guidance or share their feedback on support available is welcome.
Those who cannot attend, but would like to find out more share their feedback can email [email protected].