Chesterfield floods: Fundraiser set up as mum who hosts amazing events for local children loses all costumes and equipment
Amber Mae, who runs A Whole New World Entertainment, a business hosting theme parties for children, has been left heartbroken after her two storage units in Chesterfield were flooded last weekend, causing £35, 000 worth of damage.
The water ruined costumes, wigs, musical equipment, soft play equipment, face paints and more, leaving Amber and her team who dress up as xhildren’s favourite fairy tale and movie characters, with no choice but to cancel events last weekend.
Amber, a mum of two, said: “First I didn't think we were affected by the flood. It wasn't until I went down to get some stuff for the parties over the weekend that I realised that I couldn't get access to either of the units.
“When the water level went down and I could finally get in, I realised everything was damaged. Wigs were filthy, water-based face paints washed away, dresses stained. It was very sad to see my businesses that I've worked really hard for over the last nine years, affected so badly.”
To help Amber with the costs of replacing expensive equipment and costumes, her friend Rachael Mullen secretly set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised over £1,500 in just two days.
Rachel said: “Amber and her team at A Whole New World have entertained thousands of children in Chesterfield and beyond. She provides amazing parties and events.
“During Covid she went above and beyond to make sure children could still have a magical experience whilst adhering to guidelines. She continuously gives up time with her own family to provide amazing events for local kids. She is genuinely one of the kindest, most generous people I know."
Amber, who hosts parties for children across Chesterfield, Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster, was very surprised to find out about the fundraiser and the amount raised so far.
She said: “I'm so grateful for it because I'd have never set up the GoFundMe page myself. There's a lot of a lot of things that I've had damaged with some dresses as expensive as £1,500. But it is not a lot compared to those who have lost their homes. I would like to thank for all the donations because anything that I can raise will help me get back up and running.
"What I really love about this job is making children's dreams come true and seeing they are happy and having a great time. To see their faces light up when their favourite character walks into the room, it’s just magical.”
Amber will be hosting a Halloween-themed event this Sunday – with all profits from the tickets and face painting going towards replacement of the damaged equipment. The event will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm on October 29 at the Grassmoor Working Men’s Club and will feature children’s party games, dancing, face painting, and competitions with prizes. Tickets can be purchased online.