A Chesterfield couple have told how firefighters had to rescue them and their and two pets on a raft, after the entire ground floor was flooded ‘up to the neck’.

When storm Babet hit Chesterfield last Friday, Joseph Mann, 31, his partner, and two pets had to climb to the roof through a bedroom window at their Tapton Terrace house before being evacuated on a raft by Fire and Rescue.

Joseph said: “ It was scary and stressful. My girlfriend can't swim so she was panicking. The water level was rising so we went upstairs. The water downstairs was up to the neck.

"Fire and Rescue came about 7.30pm. We had to go through the bedroom window onto a roof and then we went across the roof to the back of the property. I carefully lowered my girlfriend and my dog Arya to the raft and then lowered myself with my cat Lucky in a bag. The landlord and my dad were with the rescuers as well, making sure we were all right."

When storm Babet hit Chesterfield last Friday, Joseph Mann, 31, his partner, and two pets had to climb to the roof through a bedroom window at their Tapton Terrace house before being rescued on a raft. (Photo courtesy of Joseph Mann)

As the couple and their pets were brought to safety, the house they rented did not have as much luck – with walls, floors and the furniture they bought less than a year ago completely ruined.

Joseph said: “ When we were moving in we knew the area was flooded in 2007, but it was not affected in 2019 so we thought it would be alright. The property was very nice and dog-friendly, which is what I needed at the time. And there were flood defences in place on Friday but the water just went under and beyond them and started pushing through the gap under the door, flooding the house.