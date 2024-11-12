A fish and chip shop boss is looking forward to opening his second takeaway.

Sandy Singh, 31, will launch Calow Fryer at Allpits Road, Calow on November 20. He said: "I'm excited. When I got the keys a lot of people asked what we're going to do and said they really wanted a kebab shop. So I will serve fish and chips and kebabs. I'll also introduce naan wraps, which are like tortilla wraps but bigger and hold a good amount of chicken and doner meat."

Sandy has built up a reputation for serving good food at reasonable prices, having launched the Spire Fryer on Stephenson's Place, Chesterfield a couple of months ago. He said: "We're doing good. People have given a really good response to the Spire Fryer and we've got good reviews." He has recruited three workers for Calow Fryer which will be open on Tuesdays to Thursdays from 4pm until 9.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays 12 noon to 9.30pm and Sundays from 4pm to 9.30pm. The takeaway will be closed on Mondays.

The premises were previously occupied by Calow Fish Bar which closed in the summer. Sandy said: "It was a traditional chippy - they didn't do kebabs."