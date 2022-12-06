Chesterfield FC youngsters learn self-defence after being targeted by robbers

The session took place at Unit1 Fitness and Martial Arts‘ Brimington Road base and was delivered by award-winning coach Dave Cartawick.

Dave said: “I took them through some basics of self-awareness and self-defence. Self-awareness is about not getting into a confrontational situation.

“Self-defence covers some basic principles to put into place if you do find yourself in a confrontational situation. Hopefully some parts of the session will lock in their minds and help them if they are in danger.”

Youngsters from Chesterfield Fc learnt the basics of self-awareness and self-defence

Academy manager Neil Cluxton said: “Whenever I get in touch with Dave, he’s more than willing to put these sessions on, giving up his time to help our young footballers, which is very much appreciated. He did a really good job, not only on the practical side but also talking through the incident and the thought process, advising them how to react and keep calm as much as possible.