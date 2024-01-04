Get ready for a star-studded showdown! Sellebrity Soccer's TV icons kick off a charity clash at SMH Group Stadium, May 22.

Fans and football enthusiasts are gearing up for an unforgettable night of celebrity charity football at the SMH Group Stadium on Wednesday, May 22. The stadium will play host to a star-studded match featuring TV personalities from Sellebrity Soccer, all to raise funds for the Chesterfield FC Community Trust.

Keith Jackson, the Trust's deputy chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to receive support in this way, with the money raised helping to support the various programs we put on to help people in the community. It promises to be a great night, and we look forward to seeing families coming to watch the match!”

The Sellebrity Soccer charity matches have become a prominent fixture in the UK, raising substantial amounts for various charitable causes. In 2023 alone, Sellebrity Soccer managed to amass an impressive £179,111 through their celebrity football matches, demonstrating the charitable impact of these events.

Fans can anticipate cheering on their favourite stars, including Dan Osbourne, Jake Wood, Callum Best, Cal the Dragon, Tom Zanetti, and more, as they showcase their football prowess for a good cause.

Funds generated from ticket sales and other initiatives during the event will directly contribute to the Chesterfield FC Community Trust, supporting the various programs aimed at benefiting the local community.