Chesterfield FC players spread Christmas cheer on visit to hospice charity

Players from Chesterfield FC took time out from their hectic Christmas fixture schedule to visit a north Derbyshire hospice, try their hand at Christmas crafts and offer some good wishes to staff, patients and their loved ones.

Flying high at the top of the National League, the promotion-chasing players were on top form when they visited Ashgate Hospice to spend time with those receiving care and demonstrate the team’s desire to repay support from the community.

The club and its own charity have been busy distributing Christmas hampers and toys to those in need this month but for everyone at Ashgate the players’ warm words and generous time were a gift in themselves.

A spokesperson for the the hospice said: “It was wonderful to welcome the players. As well as spreading Spireite Christmas cheer to our patients, families, staff and volunteers, they participated in a crafting activity in our day services.

“They made baubles and decorated wrapping paper. They also had a game of dominoes, but despite their recent wins on the pitch, their winning streak did not extend to this game. David, one of our day services patients, remains unbeaten.”