Spireite legends are pulling on their boots to honour the memory of a pub football team captain who was passionate about the sport.

Former Chesterfield FC players including Nicky Law (pictured), Shane Nicholson, Ian Evatt, Adam Smith, Gaz Davies, Bob Newton and Jamie Hewitt are teaming up with current manager John Sheridan and the club’s assistant manager Glynn Snodin for a match against Britannia Tupton FC (Brit FC).