Coloquix has brightened up routes near the SMH stadium with paintings of four Chesterfield FC players and their manager following the team’s promotion back to the English Football League and winning the National League title.

The artist said: “"The players included are Will Grigg, Diamond Joe Quigley, Jamie Grimes and Armando Dobra, but I also drew Paul Cook as he’s the genius steering the ship.

"I put them up on Good Friday, dotted along Sheffield Road, from the SMH up to Whitt Moor roundabout. I’m oddly polite for someone who basically performs acts of vandalism so I didn’t want to completely smother the neighbourhood.”

In a previous Derbyshire Times article, Coliquix said: “As a Chesterfield fan, I might have a little something planned to celebrate just how awesome this season has been.”

