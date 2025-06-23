Chesterfield FC captain Jamie Grimes chops off his locks – donating hair to charity that supports children with cancer

Spireites will have become accustomed to seeing their captain Jamie Grimes sporting his ponytail on the pitch. Jamie, however, has returned for pre-season with an entirely new look - chopping off his locks to support the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia. The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

He said: “I’ve been toying with the idea of cutting my hair for a while. It becomes quite annoying, especially in the winter months with the wind and the rain. When I look at clips, I always find myself with my hand on my head, tying my hair up, which I’m sure the fans will be accustomed to seeing as well.

“There was a spell when I tried to donate it last year, but it wasn’t long enough, because it kept breaking off with all the damage it gets from playing. This summer I went to see the hairdresser, who told me I needed another inch or two, so I let it grow and booked the date to get it donated ahead of pre season. I like the charity because it gives children who are struggling a bit of normality - it’s a great thing to donate to and it puts my hair to good use.”

Jamie also shared a fundraiser on his social media to help fund the creation of a wig with his hair - and said he was overwhelmed by the support from Spireites so far.

He said: “It’s incredible, it always amazes me - I didn’t really expect to get too much traction with it. I just put it on there because the charity had requested a donation towards creating the wig.

“Me and my family donated, and then I thought I’d share it. In the hour or two since I’ve had loads of donations, which I’m really grateful for - it just shows how special the Chesterfield community is. Everyone seems to get behind people and they’re all so caring - I’m overwhelmed with the donations I’ve had towards the trust.”

Jamie also discussed the Chesterfield squad’s return for the start of pre-season - adding that he was looking forward to their game against Gibraltar’s Europa Point FC in Malaga and the impending return of competitive football.

He said: “It was a really simple day today - collecting your kit, a few body weights and little fitness tests, nothing strenuous. It was nice to meet some of the new lads and there’s a really positive vibe around the place. The gaffer is going to make a few changes and I can’t wait to give it a real go - I love the challenge of pre-season and I can’t wait to see what the season brings.

“Pre-season is a challenge with the fitness aspect and the long days, but if you have a good pre-season it puts you in good stead for the season. When you get halfway through, you can’t wait to get to some competitive games. We’re very lucky to have the trips away - it’s a real treat to train in a different climate and play a game in that climate. It’s a challenge but a luxury.”

You can donate to support Jamie’s fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust here.

1 . Chesterfield FC captain donates his hair to cancer charity Jamie Grimes has donated his hair to the Little Princess Trust. Photo: Jamie Grimes Photo Sales

2 . Before the cutting commenced This photo shows Jamie’s hair at its longest. Photo: Jamie Grimes Photo Sales

3 . Support for charity The Little Princess Trust provides wigs, free of charge, for children and young people facing cancer and other conditions. Photo: Jamie Grimes Photo Sales