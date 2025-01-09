Chesterfield FC and Spire Rangers pay tribute to dad-of-two who was head of care at Chesterfield school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was described as a true gentleman for whom nothing was too much trouble.

Mark Smith, deputy head of care at Holly House Residential School, in Old Whittington, a coach at Spire Rangers and former Chesterfield FC player, has passed away aged 49.

He leaves behind his partner Lucy Martin, children Harry and Darcy, his mother and father, sister Julie, brother in law Andy, nephew Jamie and step daughter Taya as well as many other family and friends.

Born in Chesterfield, Mark enjoyed hiking, hill walking as well as playing and coaching football. He often supported Chesterfield F.C both home and away and was one of the longest serving managers at Spire Rangers.

Mark Smith, deputy head of care at Holly House Residential School, a coach at Spire Rangers and former Chesterfield FC player, passed away aged 49. (Image courtesy of Chesterfield FC)

The funeral will take place at 11.30am tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at Chesterfield Crematorium. Holly House School will be closed to allow those who knew Mr Smith to show their respects.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield FC said: “The club is saddened to hear about the passing of Mark Smith. Mark was a youth-team player in the early 90s and played more than 20 times for the reserves, playing with the likes of Kevin Davies, Chris Marples and Steve Williams. On being released, Mark played local football, particularly for Hollingwood.

“Our sincere condolences to all of Mark’s family and friends.”

Spire Rangers shared the following message on their social media channels: “It is with great sadness that we are writing this The Spire Rangers family is mourning the loss of one of our longest serving managers, Mark Smith.

“Mark had been the manager of what are now U16s Tiger's, since U7s. He was the players mentor and friend, and both players and parents shared many happy memories together, which they'll never forget. He stood for what grassroots should be, making life-long friendships through football together, and he did exactly that.

“So many people will know Mark whether as a friend, colleague or just through football as Chesterfield FC supporter, referee, player or manager. He was a true gentleman for whom nothing was too much trouble, always willing to help without any complaints.

“Our thoughts are with his children, family, and friends. We want you to know that Mark Smith will ALWAYS be part of our Spire Rangers family, never to be forgotten.”