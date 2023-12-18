Chesterfield family urges support for Ashgate Hospice's Christmas appeal in memory of gran
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mick’s wife Glennis had always loved Christmas and spending precious time with her loved ones was very important to her.
So when she was admitted to Ashgate Hospice with incurable cancer last year, the nursing team were determined to bring some seasonal magic to her. They put up a Christmas tree and lights in her room and ensured Glennis was warmly wrapped up so she could watch the hospice’s Light up a Life ceremony in the gardens.
Her son Matthew brought his wedding forward to December 29 in the hope that his mum would be able to make it...but sadly Glennis died at the hospice aged 75, just two weeks’ short of Matthew’s marriage.
The family had always got together on Boxing Day and continued the custom last year. Mick said: “It was all very different without her, so soon after she’d gone. We all missed her – and we realised how much work it was without her there in charge!
"This Christmas, we’ll make sure we keep the tradition alive. We’ll be together, raise a glass to a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother”
Glennis’ family will also be remembering how Ashgate Hospice helped them all through their darkest days. Last summer Glennis was given nine months to live when she received the devastating news that she had a growth on her kidney.
Mick said: “The hospice took us all under their wing in those final weeks – and they gave us precious time that was as special as it could possibly have been. In those final days, we were all able to be with her in her room at the hospice.”
One year on, the family is supporting Ashgate’s Christmas Appeal, so the hospice can go the extra mile for other families.
Mick said: “We never know when someone we love will need Ashgate’s care. I urge anyone who can to join me and my family in supporting this amazing charity this Christmas – so that others can have the same special care and time together this winter.”
Ashgate Hospice needs to raise £9million every year – over and above NHS funding – in order to pay for its vital care. To support its appeal, go to
www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/christmas-appeal or call 01246 567250.