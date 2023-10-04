News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield family bidding to raise £15,000 in tribute to nursery worker urges people to 'Go Pink' for Ashgate Hospice

A Chesterfield family spearheading a drive to raise £15,000 in memory of a loving mum is urging people to back Ashgate Hospice’s appeal to ‘Go Pink’.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:38 BST
Nursery worker Margaret Umney died at home in New Whittington in March, aged 44, five years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Margaret had been under the care of the hospice which also provided support for her husband Daniel and their children Ellie, Shannon and Lewis.

Daniel shared his family’s experience in the lead-up to Go Pink for Ashgate week, running from October 9 to 15.

Darren Umney with children Lewis, Ellie and Shannon and their mum Margaret who lost her battle with breast cancer in March. Margaret's family and friends have pledged to raise £15,000 to support Ashgate Hospice.Darren Umney with children Lewis, Ellie and Shannon and their mum Margaret who lost her battle with breast cancer in March. Margaret's family and friends have pledged to raise £15,000 to support Ashgate Hospice.
He said: “Margaret found the lump just before we got married in Cyprus and they told her days after her 40th birthday that she had cancer. She had a double mastectomy and chemotherapy and then was told she was cancer free but early last year she collapsed and was taken to hospital – doctors said the cancer had returned in her brain, neck, spine and her leg bone.

“In her final weeks, Ashgate came out to our home as Margaret wanted to be surrounded by the kids, our family and myself.”

Margaret’s family and friends have made a commitment to raise £15,000 towards the hospice in tribute to her life. From charity quiz and race nights to a football match and music festival – they have collectively raised more than £14,500 so far.

Margaret’s sister Yvonne Heaton said: “My sister was so well-loved so loads of people have been doing their bit to fundraise in her memory.

“The nursery where she used to work has raised £3,000 and the New Whittington Social Club has held lots of events for the hospice!

“Supporting Ashgate’s Go Pink fundraiser this year will mean other families will be able to receive amazing care like Margaret did at the end of her life.”

Seven schools including Arkwright Primary School, Old Hall Junior School, Walton Holymoorside Primary School and St Mary’s Catholic High School will be supporting Go Pink for Ashgate by holding non-uniform days and urging pupils to wear pink.

Other supporters include staff at GSM Electrical Supplies who will be dressing up and holding a pink-themed bake off, while the team at Hair Philosophy in Chesterfield will be wearing pink all week.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Wibberley, church warden of St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington, has been planting pink bulbs and asking churchgoers to make a donation in respect of each one planted.

Rachel Broughton, community fundraiser at Ashgate Hospice, said: “It’s time to get your pink on! Can you wear something pink or hold a pink themed event and show your support in return for a donation to the hospice?

“Why not dress as a pink flamingo or wear pink bunny ears to work – do whatever you wish!

“Please reach out to us if you’d be interested in being involved; your support will help raise the £9 million needed to provide our care each year.”

To find out more about how you join in with the Go Pink for Ashgate week celebrations go to https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/go-pink

