Chesterfield family appeal for bikers to join funeral escort for much loved dad

Tony Mallen, a porter at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, died suddenly on Sunday, February 4, leaving a huge hole in the lives of wife Nikki – a nurse at the hospital – their daughters Sophie and Rebecca, Tony’s four siblings and many more friends.

Though they are not ready to speak in detail about his life and death, Tony’s family and colleagues have asked the Derbyshire Times to help rally a two-wheeled convoy to accompany him on his final journey.

Sophie said: “He was a big motorbike lover ever since he was young – his most recent bike was a Suzuki V-Strom 650 – so we would love as many fellow bikers as possible to form an escort for my dad's coffin.”

Tony Mallen and wife Nikki, centre, with daughters Rebecca, left, Sophie and her partner Dom Milton. (Photo: Contributed)

The funeral will be held at the Chesterfield and District Crematorium in Brimington on Thursday, February 29, with the procession starting from London Street in New Whittington at around 2pm.

The family have created a Facebook event at http://tinyurl.com/2t9ppzj3 where necessary information will be provided in advance, and asked for it to be shared among local biker clubs and networks.

They would appreciate it if anyone able to join the escort registers their attendance on the event page so they can plan appropriately for the numbers. The family can also be contacted via the page with any questions.