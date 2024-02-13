News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Chesterfield family appeal for bikers to join funeral escort for much loved dad

The Chesterfield family of a much-loved husband, father and brother have issued an appeal to bikers in Derbyshire and beyond to join his funeral procession later this month and give him the roaring send-off he would have wanted.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tony Mallen, a porter at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, died suddenly on Sunday, February 4, leaving a huge hole in the lives of wife Nikki – a nurse at the hospital – their daughters Sophie and Rebecca, Tony’s four siblings and many more friends.

Though they are not ready to speak in detail about his life and death, Tony’s family and colleagues have asked the Derbyshire Times to help rally a two-wheeled convoy to accompany him on his final journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sophie said: “He was a big motorbike lover ever since he was young – his most recent bike was a Suzuki V-Strom 650 – so we would love as many fellow bikers as possible to form an escort for my dad's coffin.”

Most Popular
Tony Mallen and wife Nikki, centre, with daughters Rebecca, left, Sophie and her partner Dom Milton. (Photo: Contributed)Tony Mallen and wife Nikki, centre, with daughters Rebecca, left, Sophie and her partner Dom Milton. (Photo: Contributed)
Tony Mallen and wife Nikki, centre, with daughters Rebecca, left, Sophie and her partner Dom Milton. (Photo: Contributed)

The funeral will be held at the Chesterfield and District Crematorium in Brimington on Thursday, February 29, with the procession starting from London Street in New Whittington at around 2pm.

The family have created a Facebook event at http://tinyurl.com/2t9ppzj3 where necessary information will be provided in advance, and asked for it to be shared among local biker clubs and networks.

They would appreciate it if anyone able to join the escort registers their attendance on the event page so they can plan appropriately for the numbers. The family can also be contacted via the page with any questions.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldDerbyshire TimesChesterfield Royal Hospital