Chesterfield drinks company Global Brands expands Clay Cross warehouse in £7million development

A Chesterfield-based drinks company is expanding its warehouse as part of a £7million pound development.

Under the project, Global Brands’ national distribution centre in Clay Cross will grow from 120,000 sq ft to 158,000 sq feet – allowing it to hold more than 10,000 pallets.

Steve Perez with Mark James and Seb Perez.

The company said it needs to increase the size of its warehouse as a result of the ‘continued success’ of a number of its brands, including VK, Hooch and Franklin & Sons.

Work on the development started this week with a ground-breaking ceremony attended by Global Brands’ chairman Steve Perez, his brother Seb, the company’s managing director Mark James, and North East Derbyshire Conservative candidate Lee Rowley.

Steve Perez said: “This is the first phase of our expansion plans.

“We have had to increase our logistic capability due to the fantastic success of our core brands.”

Second phase plans see the company building a state-of-the-art canning line.

Mr Perez added: “This is really exciting for the area.

“We will be employing an additional 40 staff on the line and within our distribution centre. Our brands are British made with 99 per cent of the components made in the UK and exported worldwide.”

