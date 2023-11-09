Chesterfield dog owner shocked after springer spaniel gives birth to 14 puppies
Brad Bluff, 27, a heating engineer from Chesterfield, was told that Lola, his two-and-a-half-year-old springer spaniel, was expecting six or seven puppies.
But he soon found out this was not quite right – as Lola welcomed 14 puppies, one of which sadly passed away.
Brad said: “I only expected six or seven. I’ve seen eight and I thought surely that’s it, then there were 10 and I thought ‘come on no more’. But it just kept going and going and going. I couldn’t believe it, I’m still shocked. She started giving birth to them just before 9am and it lasted almost until 6pm – I felt as if I had been to work.”
But the full day of supporting Lola, was not the only challenge Brad faced – as he had to carry Lola on his shoulders when Chesterfield was hit by the floods.
He said: “On the day of the storm hit I took her to my mum’s in the morning and went to work and then I was coming back from work and I couldn’t get home. I fetched her from my mum’s and walked through the water with her, and 14 puppies on my shoulders to get her home safe. The streets were so flooded that I basically had to go swimming with them all on my shoulders.”
Brad is planning to keep only one of the 13 puppies – and will sell the other ones when they are old enough.
He said: “They are amazing, I would love to keep them all, but the last couple of days have been so hectic. I will only keep one so that Lola has company.
“I want to find them good forever homes where they can be happy.”
All puppies are sprocket spaniels – a mix between a cocker spaniel and a springer spaniel. Anyone who is interested in getting one of the dogs can contact Brad via email [email protected] at or phone at 07776809566.