Chesterfield dog owner backs campaign to help breed next generation of very rare puppies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A campaign to find people who would like to raise Stabyhouns in the UK has been launched. Stabyhoun is a medium-sized dog breed originating from Friesland – a province in northern Netherlands and is considered a Dutch national treasure.

Stabyhouns were first introduced to the UK 10 years ago but the breed is still one of the rarest in the country. At the moment there are less than 400 Stabyhouns in the UK - in comparison to over 44,000 labradors or 42,000 French Bulldogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annie Hogan and her husband Nick, who live in Chesterfield, have two Stabyhouns: four-year-old Dieuwke and 11-year-old Hoover, who was the 5th Stabyhoun in the UK.Annie said: “When we lost our American Cocker Spaniel, we started researching other breeds and ended up with a short-list of six. Our favorite was a Small Munsterlander, but there were almost none of those in the country and no breeders in the UK.

Annie Hogan and her husband Nick, who live in Chesterfield with their two Stabyhouns, are supporting the campaign to increase the number of Stabyhouns in the UK.

"By chance, a lady we met at Crufts told us that we should consider the Stabyhoun. She had heard that a project to establish the breed in the UK was underway. So we researched it and it was our perfect dog.

"We applied for a puppy and collected Hoover from the Netherlands later that year. The UK Stabyhoun Association helped us with the paperwork needed to bring a dog into the UK which made it so much easier. It really has been an amazing journey, and today we can’t imagine life without our two stand-by-me dogs.“They are such clever dogs, and they truly want to be with you all the time. I’ve never met a breed like them; affectionate, loyal, and playful – I’m so grateful that we have played a role in bringing them here.”

Hoover has sired two litters of puppies in the UK, and Dieuwke has also had a litter of puppies.Annie said: “I had never tried breeding dogs before, and first and foremost we wanted our dogs to be our family pets. But we also understand how rare the Stabyhoun is, and the importance of preserving the breed for the future. Having a litter of puppies was such a fulfilling experience. So much care and effort goes into every single litter of puppies, and the UK Stabyhoun Association plays a huge role in the planning and homing process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stabyhouns are on average around 20 inches tall and weigh about 45 pounds. Aside from making ideal family pets, they are versatile sporting dogs – with some excelling at both agility and as a hunting companion. In Scandinavia, the breed is making a name for its outstanding scent-tracking abilities and as a strong swimmer regardless of the cold temperatures.

Four-year-old Dieuwke and 11-year-old Hoover live in Chesterfield and are two out of less than 400 Stabyhouns in the UK.