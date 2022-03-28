Chesterfield doctor set to tackle gruelling ‘tri peaks’ charity challenge

Dr Meg Pragnell will be taking part in a major 11-day fundraising challenge covering England, Scotland and Wales this September.

She hopes to raise £2,000 in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and St Michael’s Hospice by completing the mammoth fundraiser which she has described as “a triathlon on a super-steriod”.

Starting on September 11, Dr Pragnell will climb Ben Nevis – the tallest mountain in the UK – before riding the 100km to Loch Lomond, a 24-mile stretch of water which she will attempt to swim.

The ultra-endurance feat will not stop there, however, as the 24-year-old will then pedal 300km to Scaffell Pike in the Lake District and climb the 978-metres to its summit.

Once complete, she will cycle to and swim Lake Windermere before heading to Wales for the last two days of the challenge – a swim across Bala Lake and a hike up Mount Snowdon, again travelling by bike between the two locations.

Dr Pragnell, who is originally from Hampshire, said: "It’s a triathlon on a super-steroid, that I don’t think has ever been done before and I’m equal parts terrified and excited.

"In the last few years, my family have become acutely aware of the wonderful work that both these charities do and they both mean an enormous amount to me. I’m really passionate about the work that they do and It will be an honour to represent them during the TriPeaks Challenge.

“My Grandad (Pops) was looked after by St Michael’s Hospice during his last few months of his battle with pancreatic cancer - the care he received was unrivalled and as a family, we really could not be more grateful. I know that he would be so proud and would love for me to say a real thank you and this is the best way I can think of to do it.

“The following year, my grandma was one of the 209,600 UK people to get diagnosed with dementia. It’s been quite the rollercoaster since (she managed at one point to buy four front doors for her house in one afternoon) but one constant, solid, pillar of support has been the Alzheimer’s Society."

The young doctor is currently undertaking a busy training regime around her shifts at Chesterfield Royal Hospital – and is even planning some smaller fundraising events on the lead up to the big challenge this September.

She added: “I’m stoically determined, sometimes to my detriment – but I’ve definitely told too many people now to back down so it’s got to happen!”

A bake sale will be taking place at the main entrance of Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Tuesday, April 5, to raise awareness and money for both charities.

Donations can also be made to Dr Pragnell’s online fundraising page via https://www.justgiving.com/team/thetripeakschallenge.

The 24-year-old will be documenting her training journey on Instagram, @TriPeaksChallenge.